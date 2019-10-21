Buhari to meet Putin in Russia

President Muhammadu Buhari will meet with Russian president Valdimir Putin, within the week.

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, saying the Nigerian leader will leave Abuja on Monday to attend a three-day Russia-Africa summit in Sochi, Russia.

“The event, which will be held between October 23rd to 25th, will focus on exploring and expanding opportunities in security, trade and investment, science and technology, and gas production,” Shehu said in a statement.

“The summit, which will be attended by African Heads of State, will bring fresh perspectives on some global issues and challenges like nuclear technology, energy development, digital transformation, environment, technical security, mining and steel, education, agriculture, infrastructure and development strategies.

Shehu said the meeting with the Russian president will “further strengthen relations in security, trade and investment, and building partnership that will enhance Nigeria’s huge gas potential, following Russia’s remarkable success in gas exportation.”

Governors Muhammad Yahaya (Gombe), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara) and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) will accompany the president on the trip, along with a number of ministers.