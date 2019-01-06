Buhari to Inaugurate APC Presidential Campaign Council Monday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday inaugurate the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council for the 2019 general election.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by Festus Keyamo, director, strategic communications, APC presidential campaign council.

Keyamo said the event will take place at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, and those expected at the ceremony were the persons earlier announced as members of the council.

The council, co-chaired by President Buhari and Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the APC, is made up of at least 70 individuals.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Adams Oshiomhole, APC national chairman, will serve as deputy chairmen.

Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, is the director-general of the council.

Also on the council are all serving and former governors and members of the national assembly in the party.