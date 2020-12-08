Buhari to honour Reps invite; will address NASS Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday address a joint session of the National Assembly.

This was disclosed Monday by the President’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Ms Lauretta Onochie.

Taking to her official Twitter handle on Monday evening, Ms Onochie said:

“FireFLASHFire, FireFLASHFire President @MBuhari will address a joint session of the National Assembly (@nassnigeria) on Thursday 10th December 2020,” the president’s aide stated.

The decision also comes a few days after the House of Representatives said Buhari would appear before the House after a resolution to invite him in the wake of monstrous killings and incessant kidnappings in the country.

