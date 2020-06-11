Buhari to address Nigerians on June 12 – Presidency

As part of programmes to mark this year’s June 12, Nigeria’s Democracy Day, President Muhammadu Buhari will address the country on Friday at 7:00am.

This was contained in a statement signed by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, urging television and radio stations to hook up to the network services of the NTA and FRCN for the live broadcast.

The statement reads, “To commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day, President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the Nation on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 7am.

“Television and radio stations as well as other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria respectively for the broadcast.”

President Buhari last year changed Nigeria’s Democracy Day celebration from May 29 to June 12, in honour of the Late MKO Abiola, presumed winner of the June 12 1993 Presidential election.

