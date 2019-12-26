Buhari thanks Nigerians, vows to use resources ‘judiciously’

Nigerian President, Maj. Gen Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) has assured Nigerians that his administration will judiciously use national resources for infrastructure development.

Gen Buhari stated this on Wednesday while receiving residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), who visited him on Christmas homage at the State House.

He thanked Nigerians for their understanding and support, and expressed the belief that Nigerians would not worry their leaders if government makes basic infrastructure available.

Buhari said: “This administration sincerely believes that if you get infrastructure right, most Nigerians will mind their own businesses. They may not even care who is in government.

“But when you deny them infrastructural facilities then there is nothing they can do. But I can assure you that I thank Nigerians very much from the bottom of my heart.

“When I travelled to all the 36 states before the elections, what I personally observed and the number of Nigerians that turned up in every State to see and listen to me, are more than what anybody can pay or force. What I saw made me believe that the majority of Nigerians understand and sympathize with me”, he said.

The President used the occasion to reassure Nigerians that he was conscious of his duty as president, saying: “I swore to hold this office in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and God willing, I will follow the system diligently to the end of my term and I hope history will be kind to me and Nigerians.”

Speaking to journalists after the ceremony, the Minister of Nigeria Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said President Buhari deserved commendation from Nigerians for reviving the country’s infrastructure.