Buhari swears in Yemi Esan as new Head of Service

emmanuelPoliticsNo Comment on Buhari swears in Yemi Esan as new Head of Service

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has just inaugurated Mrs Folasade Yemi-Esan as the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

The ceremonies took place at the Executive Council Chambers of the State House just befoe noon when the oath was administered on the new HoS.

Yemi-Esan was first appointed in acting capacity by the President in September 2019.

The new HoS, who was born on August 13, 1964, was appointed a Permanent Secretary in 2012 and at several times served in the ministries of information, education and petroleum resources.

She also served as the Secretary to the Committee on the Selection of Permanent Secretaries in the office of the HoS.

Her last appointment before she became Acting HoS was Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

Yemi-Esan succeeds Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, who’s retirement, Buhari approved last week.

The inauguration of the HoS preceded the commencement of the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by Buhari.

The Vice-President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Mr Boss Mustapha; Yemi-Esan; and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno ( retd. ), are also attending the FEC meeting.

,

Related Posts

Super Tuesday: Biden seals comeback with string of victories

March 4, 2020

‘I’m not under probe’ – Kwankwaso blasts

March 4, 2020

Imo Guber: APC, PDP in war of words over Supreme Court verdict

March 4, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *