Buhari Swears In Tanko Muhammad as CJN

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, swore in Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad as the new Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The swearing-in took place at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, according to the verified Twitter handle of the Presidency.

Muhammad’s appointment as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria was confirmed by the Senate after a screening session last week.

He had been acting CJN since January 25 when the then CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, was suspended from office over alleged corrupt practices.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on July 11th, forwarded to the Senate a letter requesting the confirmation of Muhammad as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The President, in the letter of request, said the nomination was sequel to the recommendation made to that effect by the National Judicial Council.

The letter, titled, ‘Appointment of Chief Justice of Nigeria,’ reads: “In accordance with Section 231 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), which gives the President the power to appoint a Chief Justice of Nigeria on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council and subject to the confirmation of the appointment by the Senate, I have the honour to forward the nomination of Honorable Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed for confirmation as Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“It is my hope that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the distinguished Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”