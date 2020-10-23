Buhari slapped Nigerians in the face with that speech – Reno Omokri

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has let rip at the President, Maj. Gen Muhammadu Buhari (retd) after his national address on Thursday.

Buhari’s address of about 12-minutes has come as a shock to many Nigerians including Omokri who reacted in a series of tweets.

Omokri argued that Buhari’s comments only added salt to the injury of Nigerians after refusing to address the Lekki Toll Gate attack on protesters by soldiers and other critical issues as the country boils.

“Nothing tangible was said, no condolences to victim’s families. He did not address #LekkiMassacre or promise to bring perpetrators to book. He did not present a coherent plan on the way forward •He INSULTED #EndSARS, Took no responsibility •He should GO!

“General @MBuhari slapped Nigerians in the face. Added salt to injury. Accused us of taking his disbandment of SARS as “weakness”. He showed his weakness by rehabilitating Boko Haram. He showed his wickedness by the #LekkiMassacre of peaceful #EndSARS protesters. VERY EMPTY SPEECH

“The EMPTIEST, MOST USELESS SPEECH EVER. God, what did we do to deserve this punishment of a leader? #EndSARS

“General @MBuhari’s speech was disappointing. It set a new world record for most lies told in 10 minutes. He said “No past government approached poverty alleviation as we have done” This from a man who increased fuel and electric in the same week, thus deepening poverty #EndSARS”

