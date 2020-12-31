Buhari signs 2021 budget into law

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday signed the 2021 budget and the finance bill into law.

This comes days after both chambers of the National Assembly passed the N13.5trn budget and transmitted it to the President for assent.

The National Assembly, while approving the budget proposal on December 21, raised the estimate of N13.082 trillion to N13.588 trillion.

The budget signing is to ensure a January to December budget calendar.

It is tagged the budget of economic recovery and resilience and, according to the president, is critical for the legacy of this administration in ensuring security, economic growth, and implementing health and emergency measures to counter the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president also promised that the budget will address the challenges caused by the pandemic on the economy.

President Buhari on Thursday announced that specific borrowing plans will be forwarded to the national assembly soon.

