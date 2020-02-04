Buhari sets up committee on insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari has set up a committee to periodically review the security situation in the country.

The committee members – drawn from the executive, legislature and the ruling party – also agreed on the need to increase funding for the security services especially the police, their welfare and of their families in order to boost their commitment to crime-fighting.

This comes a week after the call by Senate and House of Representatives for the sack of the service chiefs as well as other drastic measures to tackle the deteriorating security situation in the country.

Fielding questions from State House correspondents, after a meeting with President Buhari, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, although he did not disclose the names of the committee members, however, said it will include members of the executive, legislature and the ruling party.

When asked if changing the service chiefs will impact positively on the fight against insecurity, Gbajabiamila responded: “Is the president as concerned as we are? Answer: probably more. Is the president looking to do something about it? Answer: yes. The question of security is uppermost in his mind and he opened up to us and you must understand that some communications are privileged, but suffice to say that the president is concerned and he intends to do something about our challenges.

“Opinions are divided; the generality of the opinion is that the service chiefs should go, that was evident in our debates in the House of Representatives and in the Senate, but sometimes you don’t want a knee-jack reaction.

“Many of us identify that something drastic has to be done; there’s also the school of thought that says since we are talking about banditry, kidnapping , and murders, what have the armed forces got to do with that, anywhere in the world? So the question then arises that if he changes the service chiefs, does that address the issues of kidnapping and banditry? The Army, Navy and Air Force are outfits set up to tackle external aggression. It is the police that is set up for internal security, such as we are all witnessing.

“That’s talking about service chiefs; has the Inspector-General of Police met up with his responsibilities? The question is if we now narrow it to the Inspector General to Police, many will argue that he has done a very good job and many will argue with you that he’s arm strung, straight-jacketed, there’s very little he can do in the face of no equipment, no funding and we explained to Mr President that we have to increase funding; we have to recruit more.

“We are talking, even just right now, we have gone on to set up a committee that will periodically review the issue of security, maybe once a month or once in six weeks, which will involve the two arms of government and the party.

“Major progress was made in this discussion, which is a meeting that lasted over an hour and I believe Nigerians will begin to see traction, they’ll begin to see changes. You can be sure that concrete steps were taken in that direction.”

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who was part of the meeting, said President Buhari was also very worried about the deteriorating security situation in the country.

Asked if the sack of the service chiefs as part of the discussion, Lawan said: “We discussed everything that matters as far as the issue of security in this country is concerned. We believe that it is imperative that we are able to provide those necessary equipment and welfare for the armed forces of this country and the police, to ensure that they are able to operate and performed efficiently and effectively.”