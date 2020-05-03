Buhari sacks NEMA DG, appoints Muhammed as replacement

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday approved the appointment of Air Vice-Marshal Muhammadu Alhaji Muhammed as the New Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency of Nigeria (NEMA).

This follows the termination of the appointment of erstwhile NEMA DG, Mustapha Maihaja, whose tenure was due to expire in 2021.

The appointment was announced in a statement Willie Bassey, the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation in a statement on Saturday.

Bassey said the appointment took effect from Thursday, April 30, 2020, “for an initial period of four years in accordance with Section 3 of the National Emergency Management Agency Act”.

The erstwhile DG, Maihaja, was directed to hand over all official matters to Muhammed immediately.

Buhari thanked the out-gone Director-General for his services and charged the new appointee to serve with diligence and commitment.

