Buhari sacks NECO Registrar, Charles Uwakwe

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the termination of the appointment of Prof. Charles Uwakwe as the Registrar/Chief Executive of the National Examinations Council (NECO).

In a bloodbath at the examination body, the president also approved the dismissal of four Management Staff of the Council for various offences.

Mr Azeez Sani, Head, Information and Public Relations Division of the Council made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said Uwakwe was accused of violating the Public Procurement Act (2007) and pursuant to PSR 030402 and part 1 schedule 4 (i) of NECO Establishment Act in a Letter dated May 11 May, 2020 and signed by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Sonny Echono on behalf of the Education Minister.

He said, “Part of the letter reads: “after due consideration of the investigative panel on the allegation of unsatisfactory conduct levelled against you and some Management Staff of the Council, Mr President in exercise of his powers, has approved your removal as Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of National Examinations Council with effect from the date of your suspension from duty”.

He added that the former registrar was directed to hand over all government property in his custody to the Acting Registrar of the Council.

He also said another letter with reference NO: FME/S/1419/C.3/T/98, dated May11, 2020, and signed by Echono, disclosed that Buhari has approved the dismissal from service of four Management Staff for various offences.

He listed the affected officers to include: Mr Bamidele Olure, Acting Director (Finance and Accounts), Dr. Shina Adetona, Head of Procurement Division, Mr. Tayo Odukoya, Deputy Director and Mr Babatunde Aina, Head of Legal/Board matters.

According to him, the president approved the dismissal of the board after due consideration of the financial report of the review committee.

Uwakwe and two of the dismissed Management Staff were on May 10, 2018 placed on suspension while an investigative panel was constituted to probe the allegations of unsatisfactory conduct levelled against them.