Buhari sacks NCC Board Chairman, Clinton Jaja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the Chairman of the Governing of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), Dr. Tony Clinton Jaja.

Dayo Apata, Solicitor-General of the Federation, conveyed Buhari’s directive in a letter dated 15 October, 2020, and forwarded to Jaja himself.

The body of the letter reads: “I have been directed to notify you of your removal as the Chairman, Governing Board of the Nigerian Copyright Commission by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, as conveyed vide letter Ref: 59312/V/230 of 28th September, 2020.

“Your removal is with immediate effect and you are, therefore, expected to handover all the properties of the Commission in your possession to the Director-General.”

This comes after the Commission had disowned a letter Dr. Tonye Clinton Jaja wrote to President to sack the Director-General of the agency, Mr. John O. Asein, saying it was “embarrassing and in bad taste.”

