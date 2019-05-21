Buhari Returns to Abuja after Lesser Hajj

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday returned to Abuja, the nation’s capital from Saudi Arabia after participating in Umrah, the lesser hajj.

The president’s plane touched down around 6:30 pm at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja with top government officials on ground to receive him.

Buhari had left Nigeria last Thursday to Saudi Arabia to perform the Muslim Umrah and honour the invitation from King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, the ruler of Saudi Arabia and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to perform the Umrah.

The President is expected to preside over the valedictory session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday.

The session is the last meeting the President will be having with members of the outgoing cabinet as his second term is scheduled to be inaugurated on the 29th of May 2019.

State House sources say the president has agreed to expand the cabinet from 36 ministers to 42 for his second term.