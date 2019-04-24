Buhari Returns to Abuja after Lagos Trip

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after his working visit to Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos State.

While in Lagos, the president inaugurated some developmental projects executed by the government of Akinwunmi Ambode.

The President left the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, at exactly 3:20 p.m. aboard a Nigerian Air Force 001 Boeing aircraft.

Projects launched by the president include the Institute of Maternal and Child Health at Ayinke House; an ultra-modern 170-bed Obstetrics and Gynaecology specialist hospital located within Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) and Lagos Theatre at Oregun, Lagos.

The President also inaugurated the Oshodi Interchange terminal for a modern transportation hub; 822 High capacity Mass Transit buses; and a 10-lane world standard International Airport Road.

He hailed Ambode during the trip, saying the governor had performed ‘satisfactorily’.