Buhari Returns from UK

President Muhammadu Buhari returned back to the country Sunday after a private visit to the United Kingdom.

The presidential jet touched down at about 6.20 pm at the presidential wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport in Abuja, where he was received by top government officials security personnel.

President Buhari departed Nigeria on the 25th of April after an official one day visit to Maiduguri, the Borno state capital where he commissioned some projects.

Ahead of his trip, Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman, had earlier informed Nigerians in a communiqué that “President Buhari will be proceeding to the United Kingdom on a private visit” adding that “He is expected to return to Nigeria on May 5, 2019.”

Buhari’s latest visit to London sparked debates across the nation, with some arguing that he erred by leaving the country without a formal letter to the National Assembly indicating his mission abroad and transferring power to the Vice President.

Others, however, were of the opinion that the President’s visit to London was for medical checkup and treatment.But the presidency debunked the claim, saying the President was on a private visit.

Buhari returns to a country on the edge following the menace of armed banditry and kidnapping, particularly in the north-west.