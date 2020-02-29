Buhari ‘retires’ Oyo-Ita, names Esan as substantive head of service

After five months of easing her out of office, President Muhammadu Buhari has finally approved the “retirement” of Mrs Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita as Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

Consequently, the president has appointed Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan as the substantive Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation OSGF, Olusegun Adekunle announced this in a statement Friday night.

Oyo-Ita was removed from office on September 18, 2019, following the submission of a report on her alleged involvement in some contract awards in her office.

The statement from the OSGF reads: “His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, President, Federal Republic of Nigeria has approved the Retirement of Mrs Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita from the Federal Civil Service with effect from Thursday, 27th February 2020.

“In approving the retirement, President Muhammadu Buhari affirmed that it would be without prejudice to the on-going investigations into certain allegations against the immediate past Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.”

He thanked her for the invaluable services to the nation and wished her well in all future endeavours.

“In a related development, President Muhammadu Buhari in exercise of the powers vested in him by Section 171 (2) (b); and in compliance with Sub-Sections (3) and (5) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) has approved the appointment of Dr. (Mrs.) Folasade. O. Yemi-Esan as the substantive Head of the Civil Service of the Federation with effect from Friday, 28th February, 2020. Until her new appointment, she was the Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, a position she assumed since 18th September 2019. “Dr. (Mrs.) Yemi-Esan, a Dental Surgeon, was appointed a Federal Permanent Secretary in 2012 and has at various times, served in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Federal Ministries of Information, Education and Petroleum Resources.

“The President charged the new Head of Service to bring her wealth of experience to bear in the new position so that the government could deliver on the priority areas of development already outlined. He also urged her to make the stabilisation of the Federal Civil Service topmost on her agenda.”