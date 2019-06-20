Buhari Renews Ahmed Idris’ Tenure as Accountant-General

President Muhammadu Buhari has re-appointed Ahmed Idris as the accountant-general of the federation.

Wunmi Ogunmosunle, director of communications at the office of head of the civil service of the federation, announced this in a statement on Wednesday, saying the president approved the appointment in via letter signed by Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation.

This is the first official appointment the president is making since the commencement of his second term on May 29.

“The president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Ahmed Idris for the second and final term of four years as Accountant General of the Federation, AGF, in accordance with Section 171 of the 199 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended),” the statement read.

Idris was first appointed in June 2015, to replace Jonah Otunla who had resigned.

His appointment is the first being announced since the president dissolved his cabinet at the end of his first tenure on May 28.

The reappointment of Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is the first made by Buhari since he was reelected.

Many Nigerians have called on President Buhari not to announce his cabinet after six months like he did on 2015.