President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta for a second term of five years as the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (EVC/CEO) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Senate President Ahmad Lawan disclosed this at plenary Tuesday when he read Buhari’s letter of request for Danbatta’s screening and confirmation as EVC/CEO of NCC for a second term.

More to follow…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook