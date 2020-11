Buhari reacts to murder of Nasarawa APC Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday condemned the killing of Philip Shekwo, the Nasarawa State Chairman of the All progressives Congress (APC), calling on security operatives to do more to end the incidents of violence in the country.

The president welcomed the decision of the Inspector General of Police to send reinforcement of men and materials to the state in the wake of the gruesome murder.

The late APC chairman was shot twice leading to his death after he was reportedly abducted by yet to be identified gunmen.

Police investigation is expected to determine if this was an assassination or kidnapping-related murder.

In his reaction to the tragic incident, President Buhari, while commiserating with the family of the deceased, said:

“I strongly condemn the killing of Philip Shekwo. He was kind and jovial. His contribution towards strengthening the party in Nasarawa State will not be forgotten. May his soul Rest in Peace.”

