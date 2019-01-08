Buhari Puts Tinubu in Control of Re-election Campaign

President Muhammadu Buhari has given full powers to the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, to oversee the campaign for his re-election.

The President announced this on Monday at the inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council held at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

He said, “Even though we have only 40 days, this campaign is going to tax us all, because we intend to touch all corners of our great and vast country.”

“But I must also add that, though we will all be deeply involved, I would like to assure the nation that I will do my part without making governance or my work suffer.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, my co-chairman, will be fully in charge, and is going to be on 24-hour vigil.”

President Buhari said while the campaign would take the party members to all corners of the country, his administration remains committed to good governance as their works would not be affected.

The inauguration of the campaign council comes two days after its spokesman, Festus Keyamo, announced the names of the members in a statement.

Tinubu is a co-chairman of the council while Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, are vice chairmen of the council.