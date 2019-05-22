Buhari Presides over Valedictory FEC Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the valedictory session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The meeting started around 11.03am with the rendition of the National anthem as the President arrived the Council chamber of the State House, Abuja.

Opening Muslims prayer was said by the Minister of Environment, Suleiman Hassan while Christian opening prayer was offered by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Uguru.

The meeting immediately went into closed doors session after the prayers.

The president, who returned to Abuja yesterday after a five-day visit to Saudi Arabia, is expected to inject new hands into the next cabinet after his inauguration May 29.

State House sources say the next cabinet would be made up of 42 ministers, six more than the present 36.