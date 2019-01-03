Buhari Praises Administration’s Fight Against Boko Haram

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the fight against Boko Haram terrorists has been remarkable despite the myriads of challenges his government has faced.

The president on Wednesday noted that regardless of all aspersions cast on his government’s effort to liberate the north-east from the shadow of terror, the people know that there have been great improvements since the APC came into power.

“In spite of the challenges we’ve had, people in the North East know that we have recorded remarkable improvement in the fight against Boko Haram”.

“There is no doubt that we will fully overcome these challenges and win the war against terrorism in Nigeria,” the president wrote on Twitter.

The president has consistently defended his performance and that of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), since he rose to power in 2015.

But his latest claim comes against the backdrop of increased terrorist activity in the ravaged region that has seen hundreds killed and thousands displaced.