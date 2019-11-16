Buhari, others mourn as Ex-Information Minister Akinyele dies

A former minister of information in the regime of Gen Ibrahim Babangida, Chief Alex Akinyele is dead.

A son of the deceased, Constantine Akinyele, said the former minister died on Thursday night following a brief illness.

An indigene of Ondo State, Akinyele who died at the age of 81 served as Information minister before he was deployed to the National Sports Commission (NSC) as Chairman.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday commiserated with the Akinyele family, the government and people of Ondo State on the loss of the public relations consultant.

He urged them to take solace in the lasting legacies of the former colorful minister, who also served as Chairman of National Sports Commission and Chairman of National Reconciliation Committee.

Buhari said that Akinyele’s scrupulousness, discipline and diligence were always obvious to those who worked closely with him, and his love for the nation, which was zealously demonstrated through providing exemplary leadership.

Also, the national leaders of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has commiserated with the family and professional colleagues of former Information Minister, Chief Alex Akinyele, who died on Thursday at 81 after an illness.

Asiwaju Tinubu, former governor of Lagos State, described the late Akinyele as an elder statesman who contributed immensely to Nigeria’s development.

He said: “He was also one leader who was very proud of his Yoruba, indeed Ondo heritage, and demonstrated this often in his appearance and conduct.

“Chief Akinyele radiated warmth and tenderness. To meet him is to like him. He was full of life. He was unmistakable with his sartorial elegance.The country he did his best for will sorely miss him.

“My thoughts are with his family, friends and relations at this moment. May they find the strength to live through his passing. I mourn with his professional colleagues, the Public Relations practitioners and members of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations.

“My condolences also go to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and the government and people of Ondo State.

“May the soul of Chief Akinyele find eternal rest in the bosom of the Lord.”

Joining in the condolences, Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, expressed heartfelt condolences to the immediate family and the good people of the state over the demise of High Chief Alex Akinyele.

According to a statement signed on his behalf by the Commissioner for Information and Orientationation, Donald Ojogo, Akeredolu described Akinyele as a “man of many parts who made sound and meaningful impacts in his active days of service to the nation.

“The urbane, quintessential personality and glamour which he blended with an alluring cultural carriage provided an enviably distinct style that was proudly Nigerian. His highly tasteful social life never diminished his love for the Yoruba culture; it rather attracted and exported admiration.”