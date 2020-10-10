Buhari, Osinbajo’s travels to gulp N3.2bn in 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo are demanding a whopping ₦3.2 billion for travels in 2021.

This is contained in the 2021 budget proposal submitted to the National Assembly on Thursday by Buhari.

According to details of the budget were released by the Budget Office of the Federation on Friday, Buhari wants to spend ₦2.426 billion on local and international travels in 2021.

From the amount, ₦1.651 billion was budgeted for his foreign travels while ₦775.602 million has been earmarked for local trips.

In the New Year, the office of the President has budgeted ₦4.135 billion for State House Operations.

Under the Vice President’s office, a total of ₦1.079 billion was budgeted for State House Operations out of which ₦801.035 million has been budgeted for local and international travels.

The Vice President’s office hopes to spend ₦517.060 million on international travels, and another ₦283.974 million on local trips.

For food stuff, catering materials, refreshments and meals the offices of the President, Vice, Chief of Staff and Chief Security Officer to President are asking for ₦582,592,638.

Just like in previous years, N2.3 billion has been budgeted for the payment of entitlements of former Presidents/Heads of States and Vice Presidents/Chiefs of General staff.

