Buhari, Osinbajo’s daughters join #EndPoliceBrutality protest

The campaign against police brutality in Nigeria has reached the corridors of power as daughters of the President and the Vice-President on Saturday took to social media to join the #EndPoliceBrutality protest.

The protest, just like the more popular #EndSARS protest, seeks to stop police harassment, brutality and extrajudicial killings across the country.

Zahra Buhari-Indimi, who is the daughter of the President, posted a photo of clenched fists on her Instagram status with the words, #EndPoliceBrutality.

The Vice-President’s daughter, Kiki Osinbajo, also posted the same photo on Instagram with the caption, “Police Brutality Must End Now… #EndPoliceBrutality #EndSARS.”

Meanwhile, many Nigerian youths on social media asked them to convey the message to their fathers directly as this would be more effective than a mere social media post.

