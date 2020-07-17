Buhari orders speedy probe of NDDC

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for better coordination in the ongoing investigation of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by the investigating agencies in collaboration with the National Assembly.

According to a statement Thursday by Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Buhari stated this while reacting to unfolding drama at the commission.

The president warned that the affected investigators must ensure that the administration’s effort to bring sanity, transparency and accountability to the management of the large amount of resources dedicated to development of the Niger Delta sub-region is not derailed.

President Buhari expressed his strong determination to get to the root of the problem undermining the development of the Niger Delta and its peoples in spite of enormous national resources voted year after year for this singular purpose.

According to the directive, auditing firms and investigative agencies working in collaboration with National Assembly Committees to resolve the challenges in the NDDC must initiate actions in a time-bound manner and duly inform the Presidency of the actions being taken.

The president also directed timely sharing of information and knowledge in a way to speedily assist the administration to diagnose what had gone wrong in the past and what needs to be done to make corrections in order to return the NDDC to its original mandate of making life better for people in Niger Delta.

