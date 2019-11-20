Buhari orders probe of N1trn Constituency Projects

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday ordered the probe of those who failed to judiciously spend the over N1 trillion voted for constituency projects in the last 10 years.

Buhari gave his backing to the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC)’s plan to go after the contractors.

“The funds didn’t produce expected results”, he said at the opening of the National Summit on Diminishing Corruption in Public Sector, at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja.

The event was organised by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, in collaboration with ICPC.

The President added: “It is on record that in the past 10 years One trillion naira (N1 trillion) has been appropriated for constituency projects, yet the impact of such huge spending on the lives and welfare of ordinary Nigerians can hardly be seen.

‘‘The first phase report of tracking these projects by ICPC confirms our worst fears that people at the grassroots have not benefited in terms commensurate with the huge sums appropriated for constituency projects since inception.

‘‘I am, therefore, delighted that through the effort of ICPC, some contractors are returning to site to execute projects hitherto abandoned and that project sponsors are being held to account.

‘‘The ICPC has my full support and the support of this government to hold fully to account contractors, complicit public servants and project sponsors who divert funds meant for constituencies, or other people oriented welfare projects of our government, or who by other means, reduce the quality and value of such projects meant for our people.”

The president urged the National Assembly to expedite action on the pending Special Crimes Court Bill. He also called on the judiciary to embrace and support the creation of the specialised court.

He described the passage of the Bill as a ‘‘specific priority’’ of this administration’s Economic Recovery & Growth Plan 2017-2020.