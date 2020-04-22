Buhari orders payment of withheld salaries of striking lecturers

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), has approved the immediate payment of the February and March 2020 withheld salaries of lecturers in federal universities who had not registered in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information (IPPIS) platform.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator (Dr) Chris Ngige, said the payment was immediate and without condition.

According to the statement circulated by his media aide, Emmanuel Nzomiwu, Ngige said the President also directed the Hon. Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning, and the Accountant General of the Federation (AcGF) to effect the payment urgently by all means to cushion the effects of COVID-19 pandemic lockdown on lecturers and members of their family.

Dr Ngige added that all the Vice-Chancellors were asked to revalidate the affected lecturers’ Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) and forward to the Accountant General of the Federation for the payments.

