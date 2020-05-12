Buhari orders importation of Madagascar COVID-19 drug

President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday, ordered the presidential task force on COVID-19 to go for Madagascar’s herbal drugs, ‘COVID-Organics’.

This comes after the successful treatment of about 55 COVID-19 patients with the herbal mixture.

The Nigerian leader advised the PTF to use it for the treatment of covid-19 patients in the country.

Disclosing this at the daily briefing of the task force, the secretary to the government of the federation and head of the PTF, Boss Mustapha, said Madagascar donated some of the products to Nigeria through Guinea-Bissau.

“The president of Madagascar sent it to Guinea Bissau. Certain allocations have been made to different countries,” he said.

“We have an indication of the quantities that have been allocated to Nigeria, and we are supposed to make arrangements to freight it out of Bissau to Nigeria.

“I have received instructions from Mr President to make arrangements to freight it home.”

So far, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed over 4500 COVID-19 cases in the country with about 135 deaths.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

