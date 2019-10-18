Buhari orders Forensic Audit of NDDC

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a forensic audit of the operations of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from 2001 to 2019.

The president gave the directive when he hosted governors of the states in the Niger Delta region at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, what is currently on ground in the Niger Delta does not justify the huge resources that have been made available to the commission.

“I try to follow the Act setting up these institutions, especially the NDDC. With the amount of money that the Federal Government has religiously allocated to the NDDC, we will like to see the results on the ground; those that are responsible for that have to explain certain issues,” he said.

“The projects said to have been done must be verifiable. You just cannot say you spent so much billions and when the place is visited, one cannot see the structures that have been done.

“The consultants must also prove that they are competent,” he said.

The president, however, said that he would wait for the report of the audit before deciding on the next line of action regarding the commission.

Earlier, Seriake Dickson, governor of Bayelsa, who led his colleagues, had expressed the disappointment of other governors with the operations of the NDDC.

He lamented the poor choice of projects and uncompleted jobs that characterise the commission’s operations.