Buhari orders expedited action on new salaries of Police, Civil Defence

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission to expedite action on the finalization of the new salary structure of members of the Nigeria Police Force.

Buhari disclosed this when he addressed the country on Thursday night on the raging #EndSARS protests.

He said other paramilitary services, including the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigerian Correctional Service and Federal Fire Service, will also have their emoluments reviewed upward.

“With regard to the welfare of police personnel, the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission has been directed to expedite action on the finalization of the new salary structure of members of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The emoluments of other paramilitary services are also being reviewed upwards,” he said.

He also recalled that, in order to underscore the importance of education in preparing youths for the future, his administration had come up with a new salary structure and other incentives for teachers.

