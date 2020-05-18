Buhari not addressing Nigerians today – Femi Adesina

Contrary to reports in the media, President Muhammadu Buhari will not address the nation today, according to presidential spokesman Femi Adesina.

In a tweet on Monday afternoon, Adesina said there is “no presidential broadcast on COVID-19 updates today.”

“none was planned. Rather, the Presidential Task Force will during its usual media briefings bring the nation up to speed on the next steps,” he added.

On Sunday, Sani Aliyu, the national coordinator of the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19, said the president will make his decision on Monday following the end of the first phase of the gradual easing of the coronavirus lockdown.

When asked if the PTF is thinking of taking a different direction seeing as many Nigerians have been flouting guidelines for the ease of lockdown, the task force coordinator noted that the President is the only one who can decide on whether or not the country should go ahead with the second phase of lockdown ease.

Dr Aliyu added that recommendations have been made to the President and everyone will have to wait for his decision on Monday.

