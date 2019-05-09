Buhari Nominates Emefiele for 2nd Term as CBN Governor

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Godwin Emefiele for a second term as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Emefiele was first appointed in 2014 by former president Goodluck Jonathan and was retained when Buhari came to office in 2015.

The letter for the tenure renewal was signed by Buhari on Wednesday and has now been sent to the senate for confirmation, TheCable writes.

This is the first time since 1999, when Nigeria returned to democracy, that anyone would be nominated to serve two terms as CBN governor.

Before assuming the office of the CBN governor, the Emefiele, 57 was the group managing director of Zenith Bank Plc.

By the CBN Act, the senate must confirm his nomination before it can take effect.

If his nomination is approved, Emefiele will be the head of the apex bank until 2024.