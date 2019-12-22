Buhari, NASS cautioned over hate speech bill

The President of Christ Apostolic Church, (CAC) Worldwide, Pastor Abraham Akinosun has urged the National Assembly (NASS) to drop the hate speech bill currently before it.

He said instead of proceeding with the bill, the lawmakers should strengthen the existing laws guiding public utterances.

Akinosun maintained that the Federal Government and the National Assembly should utilise the existing laws of defamation and libel to deal with those involved in hate speech.

Akinosun stated these during a chat with reporters at Joseph Ayo Babalola International Miracle Centre, Ikeji-Arakeji after the ordination of over 2000 new pastors of the church.

According to the cleric, the federal government was not totally against freedom of speech, emphasising that no individual has been arrested for hate speech so far.

He however cautioned Nigerians on the need to be obedient and law- abiding for the nation to move on, even as he called on leaders to make policies that would be beneficial to the citizenry.

The CAC President called for the release of Sowore from the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS)

He said: “Sowore should be released since a court of competent jurisdiction has ordered his release.”

He then warned Nigerians against actions capable of truncating the nation’s democracy.

His words: “There is a limit to freedom in any democracy. We should not abuse the democracy we are enjoying in Nigeria.”