Buhari names M Nami to replace Tunde Fowler as FIRS boss

President Muhammadu Buhari has named Muhammad M. Nami as the new chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

He replaces Tunde Fowler, whose tenure expired on Monday.

A statement by Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, announced Mohammed’s appointment on Monday.

According to the statement, Nami is a tax consultant and graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

“Mr Muhammad, a well-trained tax, accounting and management professional with highly rated qualifications and professional practice and licenses from relevant professional bodies, has almost three decades of practical working experience in Auditing, Tax Management and Advisory and Management services to clients in the banking, manufacturing, services and public sectors as well as non- profit organisations”, the Presidency said in the statement.

Buhari also approved the composition of the board of FIRS with a member from each of the six geo-political zones represented.