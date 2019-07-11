Buhari Moves to Confirm Ibrahim Muhammad as CJN

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the senate to confirm Ibrahim Muhammad as the substantive chief justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The president sent a letter on this request to the senate on Thursday – a day after the National Judicial Council (NJC) recommended Muhammad for the position.

The president also sought approval to appoint 15 special advisers.

“In accordance with Section 231 (1) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), which gives the president the power to appoint a Chief Justice of Nigeria on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council and subject to the confirmation of the appointment by the senate,” the letter read.

“I have the honour to forward the nomination of Honourable Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed for confirmation as Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“It is my hope that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the distinguished Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Pursuant to provision of Section 151 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) which confers to the president powers to appoint special advisers to assist him in the performance of his functions, I write to request the kind consideration of the distinguished Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to appoint 15 special advisers.

“While hoping that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the distinguished Senate, please accept, Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”