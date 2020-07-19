Buhari mourns US civil rights activists John Lewis, Cordy Tindell

News

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the United States Government and citizens, and other world leaders in mourning the passing of two iconic civil rights activists, John Lewis, 80 and Rev. Cordy Tindell “C.T.’’ Vivian, 95.

The Nigerian leader’s condolence messages were conveyed in a statement by Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Saturday.

He affirmed that their courage and sacrifice in standing for the truth went beyond the borders of their country.

According to Shehu, Buhari said: “John Lewis and Rev. Cordy Tindell Vivian were transformative leaders who worked with others to change the unwanted situations of blacks in their country and the world over.

“They left enduring legacies that will never be forgotten. We are all deprived of their passing.”

The president prayed that the almighty God would receive the soul of the civil rights activists, and heal the nation of the deep pain of loss.

