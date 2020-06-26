Buhari mourns former Oyo Governor, Abiola Ajimobi

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with government and people of Oyo State over the passing of former governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

In a condolence message released by his spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Thursday, Buhari said Senator Ajimobi’s contributions to the development of the state and nation will always be remembered.

The President commiserated with the family of the former governor, who served the country as a Senator, 2003, before winning the governorship election in 2011.

He noted that the deceased remained steadfast and consistent in his progressive views, and working assiduously for the creation of the All Progressives Congress.

According to him, Ajimobi, aged 70, left the world at a crucial moment when the party and the country needed his counsels to heal and grow, noting that his absence would be sorely felt by all associates, particularly in the APC.

The President prayed that the almighty God would comfort the family of the former governor, and grant him a peaceful rest in the hereafter.

