Buhari mourns Ebonyi accident victims

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday expressed his condolences to the government and people of Ebonyi State over the Akaeze-Ukwu tragedy that claimed several lives.

The president’s condolence message was conveyed in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja, saying:

“We are saddened and aggrieved at this colossal loss of human lives.”

According to the president, the thoughts and prayers of the government and people of Nigeria are with the families of the victims of the accident.

He commended the Ebonyi government for spearheading the rescue and also hailed efforts by neighbouring state governments in that regard.

About 36 people were killed after the bus conveying them veered off a bridge in Akaeze-Uku are of the state.

Eyewitnesses said the driver lost control of the bus while trying to overtake a truck.

