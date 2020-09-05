Buhari mourns as family doctor, Marliya Zayyana dies

President Muhammadu Buhari’s family doctor, Dr Marliya Zayyana, is dead.

Dr Zayyana was also the former chairperson of the Governing Council, Federal University Dutsinma, Katsina state.

In a condolence message by a presidential aide, Mala Garba Shehu, Buhari expressed sadness over her death, describing it as a great loss.

According to him, she was an outstanding medical professional and a woman of integrity whose tenure at the Federal University Dutsinma is a testimony of her good works.

”Her demise is particularly touching because she was my family doctor in addition to the fact that her brother, Dr Suhayb Rafindadi is also my personal physician,” he stated.

In his condolence message, the president also reached out to her family, the Katsina Emirate Council and the Katsina state government.

The president prayed to Allah for the repose of his soul and to grant the family strength and fortitude to bear the loss.

