Buhari meets Kankara schoolboys [Photos]

The President Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd) on Friday met with the Kankara schoolboys in Katsina State.

A total of 344 schoolboys were abducted by suspected bandits from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara students, in Katsina State on Friday, December 11.

Buhari paid them a visit on Friday, December 18, following the rescue on Thursday, December 18, 2020, following intervention from the army in conjunction with local authorities.

Interestingly, the Nigerian government debunked claims by Islamist terror group Boko Haram that it was responsible for the abduction of the schoolboys.

See more photos of the president’s meeting with the boys in Katsina on Friday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

