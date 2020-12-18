Buhari meets freed Kankara Schoolboys

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with the released students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, in Katsina State.

Buhari, who received the boys in company with the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, and some top Federal and state government officials, addressed them in Hausa language.

He thanked all those involved in the release of the students, especially the Federal and State governments, as well as the military.

In his remarks, Governor Masari highlighted the efforts made which led to the release of the schoolboys, saying security should be the responsibility of all and not just of the government.

Hundreds of the students were released Thursday, and kept safe in Tsafe, a local government area in Zamfara State before they were brought back to Katsina State.

The total number of students brought back to Katsina was 344, Governor Masari confirmed.

Boko Haram terrorist group, which has carried out a series of attacks in the North East for more than a decade had claimed responsibility for the abduction.

But the president’ media aide, Bahsir Ahmad, said on Twitter that the Islamist group had no connection with the abduction.

