Buhari meets Fayemi, Bagudu behind closed doors

Nigerian President, Maj Gen Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Monday, met behind closed doors with the Chairman of the Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi, as well as the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Sen. Atiku Bagudu.

The president met separately with the two governors, beginning with Fayemi at the president’s office.

Buhari later met with Bagudu, who was accompanied by his Jigawa State counterpart, Abubakar Badaru.

The agenda of the two meetings were unknown to newsmen as at the time of filing this report.

The meeting comes after the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Friday met with billionaire entrepreneur, Aliko Dangote.

Kayode Fayemi, NGF Chairman and Governor of Ekiti, led his colleagues on a visit to the sites of the Dangote Refinery, Petrochemicals and Fertiliser projects at Ibeju Lekki, Lagos.

The governors lauded the businessman and Lagos State for their fruitful partnership.