Buhari meets Akinwumi Adesina in Aso Rock

The President, Major Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (Retd) is in a closed-door meeting with the embattled President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, in the State House.

Adesina has been mired in allegations of impropriety at the bank, a situation which had been a subject of inquiry by the Bank’s Ethics Committee after a request from world leaders including the USA.

The Committee cleared the AfDB President but the United States Department of Treasury dismissed the verdict, calling for an independent investigation of the allegations against Adesina.

AfDB, a regional multilateral institution, is owned by African countries but the United States of America (USA) is a major investor.

Nigerian and other African leaders have been rallying support for Adesina, who is completing his renewable five-year-term.

