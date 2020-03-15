Buhari may miss APC NEC meeting – Presidency

emmanuelPoliticsNo Comment on Buhari may miss APC NEC meeting – Presidency

It remains uncertain whether President Muhammadu Buhari will attend the controversial National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled for Tuesday.

While opponents of the embattled National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole have declared support for the meeting, his loyalists have branded it as illegal.

The Oshiomhole faction claimed Victor Giadom, the party’s Acting National Secretary who convened the meeting lacked the powers to do so.

When contacted on Saturday, Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President said he has no information on whether the President will attend or not.

“Honestly, I don’t know if the President will attend. I have no Information concerning that at the moment,” he said.

,

Related Posts

TETFund boss Bogoro says FG, not Jonathan borrowed N359bn

March 15, 2020

PDP raises alarm over ‘illegal registration’

March 15, 2020

‘Embarrassing, tactless and ignorant’ – IPOB blasts S/East Govs over Buhari loan exclusion

March 15, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *