Buhari may miss APC NEC meeting – Presidency

It remains uncertain whether President Muhammadu Buhari will attend the controversial National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled for Tuesday.

While opponents of the embattled National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole have declared support for the meeting, his loyalists have branded it as illegal.

The Oshiomhole faction claimed Victor Giadom, the party’s Acting National Secretary who convened the meeting lacked the powers to do so.

When contacted on Saturday, Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President said he has no information on whether the President will attend or not.

“Honestly, I don’t know if the President will attend. I have no Information concerning that at the moment,” he said.