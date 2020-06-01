Buhari may ease COVID-19 lockdown today

The President, Maj. Gen Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) is expected to further ease the lockdown imposed on the country to contain the spread of COVID-19 following his receipt, on Sunday, of recommendations from the Presidential Task Force on the pandemic.

Reports coming out of the State House indicate that the country may now be able to move to the second stage of ease of lockdown after it was postponed two weeks ago.

Chairman of the task force and Secretary of the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, led his team to submit the PTF’s assessment report of the last ease of the lockdown and made recommendations on the way forward.

The PTF had last week announced that there’d be no hurriedly taken measures to return the country to a measure of normalcy.

In his last nationwide address to Nigerians, the president assured that the restriction on movements wouldn’t last longer than necessary.

As calls mount for the president to reopen the economy, there’s however the problem of rising case of COVID-19 in the country occasioned by the partial easing of lockdown in various regions.

