Buhari makes sweeping changes in Ministry of Communications

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday approved new appointments in some corporations under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

A statement in Abuja by Special Adviser (SA) to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said the affected corporations are: Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

Others are: Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST); Galaxy Backbone Limited (GBB) and the Nigeria Communications Satellite Limited (NigComSat).

The statement added: “Desirous of fast-tracking the targets and mandate of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, President Buhari has approved the following new appointments in the parastatals listed below:

“NCC: Prof. Adeolu Akande (Southwest) replaces Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye (Southwest) as Chairman, Board of Commissioners – subject to Senate confirmation.

“Mr Uche Onwude (Southeast) replaces Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Ararume (Southeast) as non-Executive Commissioner – subject to Senate confirmation.

“NITDA: Dr Abubakar Sa’id replaces Prof. Adeolu Akande as Board Chairman; Dr Habibu Ahmed Imam (Northwest) replaces Dr Lawal Bello Moriki (Northwest) and Dr Mohammed Sa’idu Kumo as board member.

“NIPOST: Dr Ismail Adebayo Adewusi (Southwest) replaces Barrister Bisi Adegbuyi (Southwest) as Postmaster General/CEO.

“GBB: Professor Muhammed Bello Abubakar replaces Architect Yusuf Kazaure.

“NigComSat: Architect Yusuf Kazaure replaces Chief Dr George Nnadubem Moghalu as board Chairman; Dr Najeem Salam replaces Samson Osagie as Executive Director, Marketing and Business Development; Professor Abdu Ja’afaru Bambale replaces Kazeem Kolawole Raji as Executive Director, Technical Services and Hadi Mohammed replaces Mohammed Lema Abubakar as Executive Director, Administration.”