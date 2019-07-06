PMB

Buhari Makes Fresh Appointments [Full List]

emmanuelPoliticsNo Comment on Buhari Makes Fresh Appointments [Full List]

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced 13 fresh appointees as he tries to form a new cabinet.

Leading the new appointees are Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) and Abba Kyari, chief of staff to the president.

Most of the other appointees are close aides; most of whom were re-appointed.

A statement from the state house, signed by spokesman for the president, Garba Shehu said the appointments took effect from May 29 when the president began his second term.

Below are the names of the appointees:

1Abba KyariPresident’s Chief of Staff
2Boss MustaphaSecretary to the Government of the Federation
3Mohammed Sarki AbbaSenior Special Assistant to the President (Household and Social Events)
4Ya’u Shehu DarazoSenior Special Assistant to the President (Special Duties)
5Suhayb Sanusi RafindadiPersonal Physician to the President
6Lawal A. KazaureState Chief of Protocol
7Sabiu YusufSpecial Assistant (Office of the President)
8Saley YugudaSpecial Assistant (House Keeping)
9Ahmed Muhammed MayoSpecial Assistant (Finance & Administration)
10Mohammed Hamisu SaniSpecial Assistant (Special Duties)
11Friday BethelPersonal Assistant (General Duties)
12Sunday AghaezePersonal Assistant (State Photographer)
13Bayo OmoboriowoPersonal Assistant (Presidential Photographer)

 

Related Posts

Presidential Tribunal: Atiku Tenders over 26,000 Exhibits against Buhari

July 6, 2019

‘We are going ahead with Ruga’ – Gombe Governor

July 6, 2019

PDP Suspends Elumelu, Others over Reps Leadership Tussle

July 6, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *