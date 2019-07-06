Buhari Makes Fresh Appointments [Full List]

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced 13 fresh appointees as he tries to form a new cabinet.

Leading the new appointees are Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) and Abba Kyari, chief of staff to the president.

Most of the other appointees are close aides; most of whom were re-appointed.

A statement from the state house, signed by spokesman for the president, Garba Shehu said the appointments took effect from May 29 when the president began his second term.

Below are the names of the appointees:

1 Abba Kyari President’s Chief of Staff 2 Boss Mustapha Secretary to the Government of the Federation 3 Mohammed Sarki Abba Senior Special Assistant to the President (Household and Social Events) 4 Ya’u Shehu Darazo Senior Special Assistant to the President (Special Duties) 5 Suhayb Sanusi Rafindadi Personal Physician to the President 6 Lawal A. Kazaure State Chief of Protocol 7 Sabiu Yusuf Special Assistant (Office of the President) 8 Saley Yuguda Special Assistant (House Keeping) 9 Ahmed Muhammed Mayo Special Assistant (Finance & Administration) 10 Mohammed Hamisu Sani Special Assistant (Special Duties) 11 Friday Bethel Personal Assistant (General Duties) 12 Sunday Aghaeze Personal Assistant (State Photographer) 13 Bayo Omoboriowo Personal Assistant (Presidential Photographer)