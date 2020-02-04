Buhari launches new visa regime

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) has officially launched the Nigerian Visa Policy 2020, which according to him is designed to support the attainment of the economic recovery and growth plan.

Buhari launched the policy at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday, alongside the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, among others.

Acording to the president, the policy is expected to “boost economic activities in the areas of tourism, aviation, entertainment, commerce and other areas where Nigeria has a comparative advantage over other African countries”.

A key provision of the policy is the opportunity it gives to Africans visiting Nigeria to obtain their visas on arrival at the country’s four international airports in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Kano.

The new visa has 79 classes addressing every aspect of human need on entry and exit to Nigeria, and will be based on the doctrine of reciprocity, flexibility and consideration of national interest.

The new policy is sequel to Buhari’s pronouncement in November 2019 that a new policy of visa on arrival would be granted to all African travellers starting from January, 2020.

The policy was however greeted with scepticism as many question the rationale for opening the borders when the country is grappling with problems of insecurity and unemployment occasioned by population explosion.